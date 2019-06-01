Sheila Diane Brown
Ms. Sheila Diane Brown, 67, of McCool passed away January 2, 2019.
Services were held at Saturday, January 5, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Mayo officiated.
Ms. Brown was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. She retired from General Motors.
Sheila loved the outdoors.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri (Darren) Rogers; son, Matthew Brown; brothers, Lamar McDaniel, William Bruce McDaniel; sisters, Shirley Romines, Ouida Thrailkill, Barbara Jean Lansdale, Maxine Merrifield; grandchildren, Dylan, Koby, Evan, Landon, Case, Hayze, Lathey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Huston and Mavis McDaniel; brother, Huston McDaniel, Jr.
