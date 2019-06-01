Ms. Sheila Diane Brown, 67, of McCool passed away January 2, 2019.

Services were held at Saturday, January 5, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Mayo officiated.

Ms. Brown was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. She retired from General Motors.

Sheila loved the outdoors.

She is survived by a daughter, Terri (Darren) Rogers; son, Matthew Brown; brothers, Lamar McDaniel, William Bruce McDaniel; sisters, Shirley Romines, Ouida Thrailkill, Barbara Jean Lansdale, Maxine Merrifield; grandchildren, Dylan, Koby, Evan, Landon, Case, Hayze, Lathey.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Huston and Mavis McDaniel; brother, Huston McDaniel, Jr.

