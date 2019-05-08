Sharon Vowell

  • 119 reads
Mon, 08/05/2019 - 9:44am

Sharon Vowell, 62, passed away Friday at St Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. 

Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at North Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at North Union Church.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Randy; two daughters, Penny Turner (Eddie) and Shelly Bennett (Mason; sisters, Mary Cook, Virginia Odom, Glenda Brunt & Bessie Mae Hughes; brothers, Henry Hood, Marshall L. Hood and Joe Hood; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alice Hood.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Sharon Vowell
Sharon Vowell, 62, passed away Friday at St Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS. 
Rev. Larry Odom
Arthur Troy Mann, Sr.
Rev. Adam Byrd Hillman, Jr.
Jeff Harry Dendy
Gerald B. Odom

Lifestyles

Fun with Food
The summer 4H programs came to a close with a two-day "Fun with Food" event that had youngsters... READ MORE
Church calendar 080119
Church calendar 072519
Community calendar 071819
Church calendar 071819
Pounds of love for animals