Sharon Vowell, 62, passed away Friday at St Dominic's Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at North Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. at North Union Church.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Randy; two daughters, Penny Turner (Eddie) and Shelly Bennett (Mason; sisters, Mary Cook, Virginia Odom, Glenda Brunt & Bessie Mae Hughes; brothers, Henry Hood, Marshall L. Hood and Joe Hood; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Alice Hood.

