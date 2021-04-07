Sawyer Armstrong, 24, passed away April 7, 2021.

Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery. Visitation is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Sawyer is survived by his son, Sawyer Rowdy Armstrong; father, Tommy Armstrong (LeeAnn); mother, Johnnie Armstrong; brother, Stoney Armstrong (Haley); sister, Sarah Elizabeth Odom; grandparents, Arlis and Joyce Woods; and grandmother, Wayma Armstrong.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, T.A. Armstrong.

