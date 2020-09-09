Sarah Ann Powell Shelly

Sarah Shelly, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born on August 2, 1946, in Kosciusko, MS, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Olene Harman Powell.

Sarah grew up in Attala County, MS and graduated from McAdams High School. She married the love of her life, Guss J. Shelly, on June 20, 1965, and together they were blessed with three children. Her husband followed a call into ministry and became a Reverend with the United Methodist Church. Sarah was a supportive and loving wife, contributing to her husband’s ministry. In addition to her work with children’s ministry in the churches where her husband pastored, she also worked as a teacher’s assistant in many public school districts across the state.

She was a very active member of the churches her husband pastored. She was the Children’s Director of First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. After retiring to Amory, Sarah was an active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Sarah was passionate about the children in the church and served as a Sunday school teacher, childrens’ choir assistant, Confirmation class leader, and worked with Tweens and Youth.

She was a southern lady, the epitome of a Pastor’s wife with a quiet grace. Sarah loved her children and grandchildren and she always took time out with them to make special memories. She also maintained friendships with people from churches where her husband served as pastor.

A woman who lived out her faith by serving others, Sarah was such a blessing to her family, her friends, and church family. They will all cherish the times spent together. She will be missed and Sarah leaves behind a legacy of love.

She is survived by her daughter, Zora Shelly, Amory; sons, Robert Shelly (Amy), Amory, Paul Shelly (Amy), Anniston, AL; and five grandchildren, Jacob Shelly, Katy Garner (Chris), Caitlyn Bragg (Chaz), Caleb Shelly, and Annabelle Shelly.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Guss J. Shelly; grandson, Joe Malon Thomason, III; and brother, Robert Powell.

A graveside Funeral service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Masonic Cemetery, Amory, with Reverend Howard Tucker and Reverend Brian Gordon officiating. Pallbearers were Jacob Shelly, Caleb Shelly, Chris Garner, Chaz Bragg, Jalen Borders, and Tommy Griffith.

Memorials and donations may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Amory, MS or to Camp Lake Stephens, Oxford, MS.

Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.