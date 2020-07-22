Sanford Lamar Bailey, Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs. S. Lamar Bailey, Sr., passed away at the Brandon Court Nursing Home on Wednesday, July 15, after a long illness. He was 79 years old.

Lamar was a contractor in Kosciusko, of many years. He owned S. L. Bailey Company with concrete plants in Kosciusko and Ackerman, and employed more than 40 workers. His accomplishments included construction of the Attala County Coliseum, considerable street work for the city of Kosciusko, and construction work on the Kosciusko square as it stands today.

For many years, Lamar obtained a list of needy people in Attala County and his workers delivered Christmas turkeys to many families. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Kosciusko, until after his parents’ death, when he moved his membership to the First Baptist Church in Jackson, where he enjoyed sermons by Dr. Frank Pollard, the longtime pastor.

Lamar is survived by the beloved brother, Dr. James W. Bailey and his wife, Simona, of Jackson; nephew James Nicholas Bailey; and niece Ruth Elizabeth Williams Bailey, named after her grandmother.

Rest well my brother,

James W. Bailey.