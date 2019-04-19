Sandra McCormick

Ms. Sandra “Sandy” McCormick, 70, of Kosciusko, passed away April 18, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Rev. Jim Garner will officiate.

Ms. McCormick was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a retired legal assistant.

She is survived by son, Mark (Teresa) McCormick; daughter, Laurie (Jerry) Ables; brother, Harry “Sonny” (Margie) Reynolds; sister, Cherry (Jim) Garner; aunt, Floyce Woods; grandchildren, Trey, Katie, Jacob, Rachel, Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jewel Odom Reynolds.

