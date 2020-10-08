Mrs. Sandra Holmes Manning, 80, of Madison formerly of Drew, passed away August 9, 2020 at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, at Sallis Cemetery. Dr. Jay Richardson will officiate.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Michael Manning; son, Dr. Michael (Scarlette) Manning of Ridgeland; daughter, Crama (Marvin) Koury of Flora; siblings, grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sallis Cemetery Fund or to the Sallis School System.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.