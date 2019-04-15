Samuel Christopher Lewis

Samuel Christopher (Chris) Lewis, son, brother, uncle, friend, and United States veteran, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019, after a four-year battle with cancer.

Chris is survived by his dad, George E. Lewis, Jr. of Oxford, MS; his mother, Betts F. Lewis of Lawrenceville, GA; his sister, Anna L. Otts (Kelly) of Lawrenceville, GA;, and his brother, Trey Lewis (Joanna) of Acworth, GA. Also surviving Chris are his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly: Lindsey Otts, Abby Otts, Tyler Otts, Hannah Lewis, and Evan Lewis.

Chris had many friends who shared his passion for baseball and his love of the Atlanta Braves and Gwinnett Stripers.

He was especially proud of his service to his country as an interior communications electrician and fireman in the United States Navy. His tours of duty included service in San Diego, CA, Norfolk, VA, Pascagoula, MS, and Rota, Spain. He also completed tours of duty on the USS New Orleans, USS Ticonderoga, and the USS Enterprise.

Chris loved doing volunteer work by visiting hospital children's wards and homeless shelters.

He received his Associate’s Degree from Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA.

Graveside military services will be held on April 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org.

To express condolences, please sign the online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA.

