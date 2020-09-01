Mrs. Rosemary Purvis of French Camp passed into the arms of her Lord at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 2. A memorial service will be held at French Camp Presbyterian Church in French Camp on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until service time, on Saturday.

Mrs. Purvis, 82, was born on May 20, 1937. She was a homemaker, a volunteer at French Camp Academy and a member of French Camp Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Josie Ellington; son, Michael Harkins; four sisters and two brothers.

Mrs. Purvis is survived by her husband, Roy H. Purvis of French Camp; two daughters, Kim Ethridge of Batesville and Melanie Hayes of Tennessee; four sons, Len Purvis of Meridian, Scott Purvis of Memphis, Jason Purvis of French Camp and Jeff Harkins of Leland; one brother; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to French Camp Presbyterian Church, 323 School Street, French Camp, MS 39745; or to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

