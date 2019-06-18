Roger B. Simpson

  • 100 reads
Tue, 06/18/2019 - 11:38am

Roger B. Simpson, 75, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence in McCool, MS.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 15, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in  Edgefield Cemetery. 

He is survived by his brother, Joe Simpson (Sandra); and nieces and nephews, Kimberly Baugh (Garrett), Adam Simpson (Melissa), Mary Anne Maples (David) and Debbie Jenkins (Jim).

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey B. Simpson and Icye Hodge and one sister, Anne Eubanks.

Roger was an owner and operator of Simpson Brothers Inc., and also a member of the Edgefield Baptist Church.

Obituaries

George Turner Graham

George Turner Graham, 92, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.  

He... READ MORE

Wilma Helen Snipes
Roger B. Simpson
Robert (Bob) Leroy Arnett
Irene Onufer Miller
Vivian Turner Tyler

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease