Roger B. Simpson, 75, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence in McCool, MS.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 15, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in Edgefield Cemetery.

He is survived by his brother, Joe Simpson (Sandra); and nieces and nephews, Kimberly Baugh (Garrett), Adam Simpson (Melissa), Mary Anne Maples (David) and Debbie Jenkins (Jim).

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey B. Simpson and Icye Hodge and one sister, Anne Eubanks.

Roger was an owner and operator of Simpson Brothers Inc., and also a member of the Edgefield Baptist Church.