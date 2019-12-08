Robert S. “Stan” Herring was born to Roy and Erma Herring in McCool, Mississippi. He died August 2, 2019, after a short illness with all of his family by his side.

Stan graduated from French Camp Academy, class of 1954. Stan joined the Marine Corps at age 17 and stayed for 10 years, after which he moved into the US Army to fly helicopters. Stan retired from the service in 1974. Stan was a decorated veteran. He received a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, two National Defense service medals, good conduct medals in the Marines and Army and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.

Stan served three tours in Vietnam where he flew the CH 47 (Chinook) Helicopter. When Stan retired from the service in 1974 he started flying for Anchorage Helicopters of Alaska. Stan then flew for Air Logistics of Alaska where he was made manager. Stan finished his flying career with ERA Helicopters of Alaska at age 65. Stan flew from the Aleutian Islands to Prudhoe Bay. Stan retired to his birth place in McCool, Mississippi.

Stan enjoyed cutting trees from his farm and running his sawmill to make lumber. Stan enjoyed off-color jokes. Stan let a full rewarding life and had no regrets.

Stan is survived by his wife Cathy of 62 years, three sons; Michael and his wife Sue of Michigan, David and his wife Kathy of Alaska, and Aaron and his partner Nellie of McCool; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his father and mother; Roy and Erma, brother Clarance, Sisters; Nina “Watts”, Mary Helen “Faulkner” and Dot “Snyder”.

As per Stan’s wishes, there will be no service.