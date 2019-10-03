Robert Ellis Aldy, Jr.

Robert Ellis "Butch" Aldy, Jr., age 62, passed away on March 9, 2019, from an extended illness. He was born on September 8, 1956, in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

The funeral will be held at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, Mississippi on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with interment immediately following at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

Butch graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1974. He attended Holmes Community College and then graduated from the School of Respiratory Therapy at Hinds Community College. He worked in several hospitals as a respiratory therapist and ended his career traveling to set up respiratory therapy departments in hospitals.

Butch was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ellis (Bobby) Aldy. He is survived by his mother, Louise (Sissy) Peeler Aldy, his sister and brother-in-law Debbie and John C. (Skipper) Davidson, Jr., his two nephews and their wives John Cullen (Johnny) and Done’ Davidson and Sheaford Stewart and Lori Davidson and 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko, Mississippi or to The Little Lighthouse in Jackson, Mississippi

