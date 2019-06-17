Robert E. Allen, 80, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.

Visitation is Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Yockanookany Cemetery. Rev. Gayle Pope will officiate.

He was a member of Yockanookany Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a welder at a steel service in Jackson.

Survivors include his sons, Doug (Walisha) Allen of Fort Worth, TX ,and Robert E. (Beth) Allen of Kosciusko; daughter, Christy Allen of Jackson; 10 grandchildren; and brothers, Larry (Estelle) Allen and Jerry Allen, both of Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Allen and Dorothy McKay Williamson Allen; and daughter, Angel Renee Godwin.

Memorials may be made to the Yockanookany Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.