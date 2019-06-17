Robert E. Allen
- 104 reads
Robert E. Allen, 80, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.
Visitation is Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Yockanookany Cemetery. Rev. Gayle Pope will officiate.
He was a member of Yockanookany Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was a welder at a steel service in Jackson.
Survivors include his sons, Doug (Walisha) Allen of Fort Worth, TX ,and Robert E. (Beth) Allen of Kosciusko; daughter, Christy Allen of Jackson; 10 grandchildren; and brothers, Larry (Estelle) Allen and Jerry Allen, both of Kosciusko.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert William Allen and Dorothy McKay Williamson Allen; and daughter, Angel Renee Godwin.
Memorials may be made to the Yockanookany Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.