Robert (Bob) Leroy Arnett, 82, went to be with his Savior on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He died quietly at his home in Williamsville, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob taught Electronics at Holmes Community College in Goodman for over 18 years, not only teaching a marketable trade, but also instilling wisdom in the hearts and minds of his students. After retiring from Holmes, Bob worked as a technician for Ampad and managed the IT helpdesk for Merchants and Farmers Bank until he fully retired.

A memorial service celebrating his life and legacy was held at Williamsville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. As in life, Bob continues to give in death, donating his body to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, helping to educate the physicians of tomorrow.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mavis Rae Hodges, and his children, Clinton Arnett, Cheryl Trussell (David), and Kenneth Arnett (Sonja). Bob was blessed with four grandchildren: James Arnett, Kelley Cain Cowan, Sean Trussell, and Trey Arnett, along with one great¬≠grandchild, Nevaeh Arnett.

His greatest joy was preparing and teaching his weekly Sunday school class at Williamsville Baptist Church. Bob strove to impact the spiritual lives of every person he met by sharing the love of Christ. The mission statement of Church Unlimited in Corpus Christi states that the “goal of every Christian should be “to take as many people to Heaven as we can before we die. Period.” This statement embodies the spiritual life and convictions of Mr. Robert (Bob) Arnett.