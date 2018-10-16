Rickie Price Odom

Tue, 10/16/2018 - 1:55pm

Mr. Rickie Price Odom, 61, formerly of Kosciusko, passed away October 10, 2018, in Brandon.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Rickie Price Odom

Mr. Rickie Price Odom, 61, formerly of Kosciusko, passed away October 10, 2018, in Brandon.

Jimmy Clyde Tyler
Karen Parsons Gray
Rev. Louis Paul Linton
Leslie Bain Lord 
Wardine McDaniel