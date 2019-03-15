Rev. Marion 'Bubba' Dees, Jr.

Reverend Marion “Bubba” Dees, Jr., age 68, of Columbus, MS, was surrounded by his family at his residence when he received his healing and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Bubba was born to the late Marion Dees Sr. and Bessie Mae Wasson Dees on November 28, 1950, in Kosciusko, Attala County, Mississippi. God called him into the ministry at an early age and he began his service in high school as the chaplain for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He served as pastor in Southern Baptist Churches over the state of Mississippi for a period of 50 years. His calling was as an evangelist and he led numerous people to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. He retired from his last pastorate, Cornerstone Worship Center of Columbus, Mississippi, a non-denominational church founded by him and his wife, Cynthia, in 2004. Bubba attended Kosciusko High School, Holmes Junior College, Clark Memorial College, and New Orleans Baptist Seminary. He graduated with a degree in Divinity from Liberty University, Harrisburg, Virginia.

Bubba wore many hats including volunteer fireman in Taylor, MS, a substitute teacher in Lowndes County Schools, hospice chaplain, baseball umpire, and basketball referee and children’s sports coach. He was the bass singer in gospel quartets, including New Harmony and Newborn. He played the rhythm and bass guitars and lead worship and youth groups. Bubba and Cynthia sang on praise and worship teams at several pastorates. In every capacity where God placed him, he ministered with a heart full of love and acceptance. He participated and excelled in all sports during his high school and college years which even lead to him walking on with the New Orleans Saints. As an avid sports fan, you could find him on Saturdays with his sons watching the Mississippi State Bulldogs play. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and every opportunity possible to watch his grandchildren play sports or participate in their favorite hobbies.

Bubba married the love of his life, Cynthia Williams of West Point, MS, on August 18, 1974, in Meridian, MS. She served alongside him and they ministered together through music and song at local churches and revivals over the state of Mississippi. The Lord blessed them with four wonderful children whom they dedicated to God and raised in the admonition of the Lord.

Bubba was kind and compassionate, never met a stranger, and was bold in his zeal to share Jesus everywhere and with everyone he met. When he was only eight years old his grandmother discovered him standing on a stump waving the Word Of God preaching fervently with hellfire and brimstone Jesus saves! She prophesied over him that God had a mighty work for him in which he would lead the lost to Christ. He is dearly missed by his loved ones and all those whose lives he touched for Christ.

Bubba is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cynthia; his daughter, Angie (Matt) Price; his sons, Marty (Heather) Dees, David (Angie) Dees, Chad (Hayley) Dees; his 12 grandchildren, Samson Dees, Dees Price, Riley Dees, Hadley Ruth Dees, Dylan Dees, Parker Price, Easton Price, Breelyn Dees, Caden Dees, Reed Dees, Madison Johnson, and Isaiah Hunter; his sisters Ann (Jimmy) Williamson, Robbie (Steve) Pratt, Denise (Randy) Tolleson, Bessie (Carl) Sims; and brothers Allen (Kelly) Dees, and Charlie (Linda) Dees. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dave Dees, Robbie Otto Self Dees, Newton Wasson, Agnes Alberta Allen Wasson, nephews Steven Allen Pratt, Danny Williams, Jon Williams and Lane Pennington, by his sister-in-law Sharon Williams, brother-in-law Danny Pennington, and by two precious infant grandchildren.

His celebration of life and home-going will be at Fairview Baptist Church in Columbus, MS, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawford, Lowndes County, MS. Bethesda Baptist Church held a very special place in his and his family’s hearts as this was his first pastorate.

Reverend Jim Varnon and Reverend Allen Dees will officiate. Pallbearers are O.T. Moore, Joyner Williams, Sam Vaughan, Jimmy May, Chris Handley, and his grandsons, Samson Dees, Dees Price, Dylan Dees, Parker Price, Easton Price, Caden Dees, Reed Dees, and Isaiah Hunter. Honorary pallbearers are his brothers-in-law, nephews and the staff of Kirklin Clinic Hematology and Oncology Department at UAB Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama.