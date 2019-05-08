Rev. Larry Odom, 63, passed away Saturday in Starkville. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 5, from 5 to 7 p.m .at Culpepper Funeral Home. Larry was presently serving as pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS. Larry is survived by his wife, Janis Pritchard Odom; daughters, Tori Mitchell and Bridget Baird (Wes); sons, Christopher Odom and Dustin Binegar (Ashley); sister, Deborah Howell; nine grandchildren, Dylan, Brooklyn, John, Noah Nichols, Ella Grace, Allie Reese, Gabriel Lloyd, Emma Rose and Harris. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Caulis Odom and Lola Nichols Odom; brother, Lloyd; sister, Beverly Manny; in-laws, Agnes and J C Pritchard. Larry received his Theological Degree from New Orleans Seminary and he had worked with Celebrate Recovery for eight years. For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.