Rev. Lamar Burkes

The Reverend Lamar Burkes of Aiken, SC, passed away on August 12, 2019.

He was born on May 11, 1931, in Leake County, Mississippi, to George F. and Lula Maye Burkes.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell P. Burkes; his son, Greg (Lynn) Burkes of Aiken; sister, Frankie Hayes of Madison, Mississippi; grandson, Klaehn (Keeli Fricks) Burkes of Wagener; granddaughters, Breanna Burkes of Gainesville, Florida, and Kylie Burkes of Marietta, Georgia; great-granddaughter, Koa Burkes of Wagener; and nieces Tammy and Emily Hayes of Madison, Mississippi.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Aline Burkes. The Rev. Burkes assumed great responsibility early in life due to the death of his father. He left school at 13, working at a lumber mill to support the family including his twin sisters.

The Rev. Burkes served as a minister in the Southern Baptist Convention where his servanthood and generosity touched many lives. He served as pastor for Bethel Baptist Church in Leake County, Mississippi, for 45 years. He founded and ran Burkes’ Barbershop in Ridgeland, Mississippi, for 45 years. His passions included farming, raising cows, riding his tractor, and playing with his grandchildren.

He and his wife moved to Aiken in 2007 to be closer to his son and grandchildren. In Aiken, he was a very active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. A visitation with the family will be held at Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Wilcox Funeral Home in Carthage, Mississippi, on September 14.

Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church in Leake County, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3690 Center Crossing Rd., Kosciusko, MS 39090.