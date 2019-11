Randolph Mullen, 78, passed away Saturday, Nov 23, in Ridgeland.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov 29, graveside at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Lexington. No visitation is planned.

Randolph is survived by his niece Ashley Huggins (Mike) and his nephew Chad Mullen (Owen).

He was preceded to death by his parents Henry and Bamadell Mullen and one brother Charles Mullen.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhom.com.