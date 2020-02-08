Mrs. Pollyanna Cain McMillan, 76, of Sallis, passed away July 29, 2020, at UMMC in Jackson.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m . on Sunday, August 2, at Harmonia Cemetery. Rev. David Cain will officiate.

She is survived by son, John McMillan; sister, Opal Cain Ware; nieces, Sue Hudson, Diane Holmes, Debbie Fox, Candy Goolsby and Robbie Bennett; special niece, Michelle Crittenden; nephew; Nelson Ware.

She is preceded in death by husband, Lester McMillan; parents, Arthur Floyd and Anna Bell Cotton Cain; sister, Ermalyn Cain Smith.

Memorials may be made to Harmonia Congregational Methodist Church.

