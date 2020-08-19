Polly Bell Runnels was born on Sept. 27, 1939, in Thomastown, to Tommy Bell and Mabel McCool Bell.

Polly began playing the piano at the age of six and continued her study of music at East Central Junior College and Mississippi College. Polly taught piano in the Jackson area for 59 years. Polly worked in children’s music ministry at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where she was an active member.

In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Dean Runnels; and sister, Elvie Bell Roby.

Polly is survived by her daughters, Sonya Higginbotham (Tripp) and Laurie Runnels; grandchildren Anna Beth Enger and Patrick Higginbotham; brother, Heywood Bell; and sisters, Susie Hale and Teresa Bryant.

Mrs. Runnels died on Aug. 10, 2020, at the age of 80.

A graveside service was held on Aug. 14, 2020, at Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church music ministry.