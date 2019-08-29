Percy Ellington

Percy Ellington, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his residence. 

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Visitation is also Saturday, August 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Percy is survived by his wife, Shirley Ellington; two daughters, Donna Vance (Rodney) and LaWanna Lawshe (Barry); four grandchildren, Jason, Kendall, Maggie and Michael; six great-grandchildren, Jack, Landry, Cooper, Truitt, Brock and Levi; and one brother, John T. Ellington.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Maggie Ellington; one great-grandchild, Anna Claire Taylor; and one brother, Hubert Ellington.

Percy was retired from the Hosiery Mill and Superior Coach. He was a member of Crestview Church in Kosciusko.

