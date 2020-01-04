Peggy Jean Sullivan, 77, passed away Saturday, Mar. 28, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

No visitation was scheduled and funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 1, graveside at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.

Jean was a retired beautician.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Jamison of Brandon and Donna Wolff and Tara Crout; two sisters, Betty Weissinger (Billy) and Beverly Ann Johnson; brother, Gordon Sullivan; one grandson, Blake Jamison (Mindy); and great-grandchildren, Wesley, Preslee, Zach and Summer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Reva Virginia Burkes Sullivan; her husband, Jerry Lee Barrett; and great-granddaughter, Ella Jean.