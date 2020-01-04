Peggy Jean Sullivan

  • 234 reads
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:10pm

Peggy Jean Sullivan, 77, passed away Saturday, Mar. 28, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

No visitation was scheduled and funeral services were at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 1, graveside at Edgefield Cemetery in McCool.

Jean was a retired beautician.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Jamison of Brandon and Donna Wolff and Tara Crout; two sisters, Betty Weissinger (Billy) and Beverly Ann Johnson; brother, Gordon Sullivan; one grandson, Blake Jamison (Mindy); and great-grandchildren, Wesley, Preslee, Zach and Summer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Reva Virginia Burkes Sullivan; her husband, Jerry Lee Barrett; and great-granddaughter, Ella Jean.

Obituaries

Peggy Jean Sullivan
Peggy Jean Sullivan, 77, passed away Saturday, Mar. 28, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
Harry Cole Proctor
Linda Diane Simpson Harman
Alice Pauline ‘Polly’ Leslie
Janie Taylor Clark
Infant Emily Nicole Mathews

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I