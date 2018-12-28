Peggy Greer Cain, 86, died December 26, 2018, at the home of her son.

She was born February 2, 1932, to Joseph Benjamin Greer and Edna Earl Russell Greer. After graduating from Sallis High School, she went on to receive her RN from Greenwood Nursing School. She was married to her high school sweetheart George Leonard Cain, on December 16, 1950. Peggy worked as a hospital nurse, home health nurse, and a nurse at the Mississippi School for the Blind, while raising their two children in Meadville and Jackson, MS.

After retirement, Peggy and Leonard moved to Corinth, MS. Peggy was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved spending time with her family. Most people will remember her big heart and a love for dogs.

She is preceded in death by her husband, George Leonard Cain Sr.; infant son; father and mother; sisters, Lois Robertson, Minnie Love Montgomery, Gwendolyn Smith; brother, Herman Greer.

She is survived by her son George Cain (Tori); daughter Pam Aderholt (Nick); grandchildren, Joe Savery (Jennifer), Ben Cain (Brittany), Lee Cain, Nicole Aderholt, Blake Cain, Baylee Cain; great-grandchildren, George Savery, Scott Savery, Oliver Cain, Lilly Cain.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Sallis Cemetery, Sallis, MS.

Contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Corinth-Alcorn Animal Shelter, 1407A Harper Rd., Corinth, MS. 38834.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Cain family.