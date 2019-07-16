Peggy Elaine Loyd, 73, passed away July 5, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Home.

Funeral services were Monday, July 8, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Parkway Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Ferrell; three step-daughters, Angie Alford, Lisa Cole and Sandy Anthony; two brothers, James Malone and Billy Joe Malone; two sisters, Eloise Mathis and Carolyn Patterson; four step-grandchildren; 12 step great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Gladys Malone; two sisters, Juanita Frances Copley and Annie Sue Waid; and two brothers, Noel Levone and Norris Leon.

Peggy was a homemaker and a factory worker and a member of the Assembly Church of God.