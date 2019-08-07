Peggy Elaine Loyd, 73, passed away July 5, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Home. Funeral services are Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00am at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Visitation is 5:00pm - 7:00pm Sunday, July 7 at Culpepper Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Ferrell and her three daughters, Angie Alford, Lisa Cole and Sandy Anthony. Also her two brothers, James Malone and Billy Joe Malone and her two sisters, Eloise Mathis and Carolyn Patterson, four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Gladys Malone, two sisters, Juanita Frances Copley and Annie Sue Waid, and two brothers, Noel Levone and Norris Leon.

Peggy was a homemaker and a factory worker and a member of the Assembly Church of God.