Pearlie Essadean Veasley was born to Gregory Veasley and the late Pearlie Mae Luckett Veasley on March 19, 1982, in Kosciusko. She departed this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

She attended Kosciusko city schools. She was a member of Palestine MB Church of Sallis, but she attended Buffalo Methodist Church of Kosciusko.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearlie M. Veasley; a brother, Gregory Veasley, Jr.; three aunts, Novel Harmon, Lula Pearl Burt and Jeweline Veasley James; and two uncles, Ozie Burt and Willie James Veasley.

She leaves to cherish her memory her father Gregory Veasley, Sr.; brother, Walter Jr. Veasley; sister, Latoya Veasley; a special goddaughter and niece, Keshascity Veasley; nieces, Keanna Skinner, Ke'layjha Veasley, Tamara Griffin, Joydai Gray, Dia’Maya Gray and nephew, Shy'darrion Veasley, all of Kosciusko. Pearlie also leaves five aunts, Gloria Brown, Joyce Luckett and Ida Roby of Kosciusko, Allie (King) Harmon of Sallis, and Mary (Dan) Cezar of Shreveport, Louisiana; four uncles, TJ Leavy, Nelson (Rev. Mary) Veasley and Melvin (Geneva) Veasley of Kosciusko, and Dr. John (Barbara) Veasley of Pensacola, Florida; great-aunts, Lillie Apiyo and Minnie Howard; great-uncle Robert London; and many cousins and friends.

A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Jenkins Cemetery in Sallis, with Pastor Martha Jones officiating.