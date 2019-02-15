Pauline Cummins

Betty Pauline Gelston Cummins, 97, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS.

Visitation was Thursday, February 14, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko with funeral services following n the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Attala Memory Gardens. Rev. James Culpepper officiated.

She was a great mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters, Hazel (Doug) Hill, Rebecca Burrell, Sara Cummins, and Kathy (Jimmy) Rone; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Poppy.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley H. Cummins; son, Tim S. Cummins; granddaughter, Carol Tane Dulemba; great-granddaughter, Lyndsi Marie Hill; and parents, George Gelston and Mattie Dee Newsom Gelston.



Pallbearers will be Danny Burrell, Glenn Hill, Benjamin Terry, Cecelia Gwen, Susan Tucker, David White, Lane Jenkins, and Danny Prater.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.