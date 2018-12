Paul Therrell, 76, passed away on Friday, December 28, 2018 at his home in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday, December 31, at Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the church Burial will follow in Parkway Cemetery.

Jordan Funeral Home is handling arrangements.