Patty Lynn Croft, 60, of Memphis, died on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, in her hometown.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Immediately following the visitation, services will be held graveside at Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church in Kosciusko.



Patty was a graphic designer and typesetter, most recently for Cyber Graphics in Memphis. Friends and co-workers will remember her fondness for puns and chili cook-offs. Patty’s love for blues music, teapots, and the outdoors was surpassed only by her love of family. She was the devoted caretaker for her late mother, Lattis Croft.



Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Marion Croft and Lattis Mae Nason Croft, and cousins, Elizabeth Mozelle Green and Gloria Inez Deason Perry.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Marion Croft and Deborah Smith Croft; nieces Ashley Marie Croft and Marissa Lynn Croft; uncle and aunt, William P. Green and Shirley Mozelle Nason Green; cousin Evelyn Marie Green Reppond; cousin-in-law Glenn Perry; and a host of cousins, former co-workers, beloved neighbors, and friends.

