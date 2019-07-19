Patricia Ann Lenon Maury was born on September 24, 1953, to Charles Elmer Lenon and Bessell Peeler Lenon and raised in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

Patricia graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1971 and went on to graduate from Mississippi State University with a degree in Nutrition and Dietetics. Patricia married her college sweetheart, Thomas Edward Maury of Macon, Mississippi, in 1988, and then moved to Jackson, Mississippi, to work at the VA Medical Center for 20 years.

Patricia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2013 and lost her battle with the disease on July 16, 2019, at 65 years of age at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty, Mississippi, surrounded by loving arms.

Patricia is preceded in death by her mother, Bessell Lenon; father, Charles Lenon; husband, Thomas Maury; beloved father-in-law, Joseph Shelton Maury; and beloved mother-in-law, Selma Virginia Burns Maury.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Rachel Kittrell Maury Wells; son-in-law, Taylor Wells; grand-daughter, Carli Jo Wells; dearest friends, Joe and Collen Lally, Jillian Lally Nettles, Julia Rainey; and her cousins by marriage, Rick and Lucy Baessler, Richard and Phoebe Baessler, and Robert Brumfield.

A special thanks to the Wells and Hancock families for continuous and loving support throughout her final years and also to Brooklyn Hall Personal Care home in Mathiston, Mississippi, for caring for Mrs. Patricia for so long, and for treating her as if she were family.

A visitation for Patricia Maury will be held at Cockrell Funeral Home in Macon, Mississippi, on July 25, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Macon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent to Cockrell Funeral Home at www.cockrellfuneralhome.com. Cockrell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.