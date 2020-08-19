Pat Owen, 74, from Vicksburg, went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Beehive Homes in Starkville.

Graveside services were held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Reverend Phillip Palmertree officiated and Jordan Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

She was born on July 30, 1946, in New Orleans.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Claude Aden Jackson of Kosciusko, and her brother-in-law, Mac Wigley, of Lexington.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Sean Owen (Emily) of Starkville, and Scott Patrick Owen of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Jackson Owen, Caroline Reed, and Cathleen Owen; and sisters, Margaret Aden

Thornton (Doug) of Kosciusko, Stirling J. Steen (Sid) of Ethel, and Myra J. Wigley of Lexington, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Pat graduated from Kosciusko High School in 1964 and attended UMMC in Jackson, graduating with her B.S. Degree in Nursing. She spent most of her nursing career in Vicksburg. She was very much influenced by her father, with his love for people instilled in her at an early age. Her nursing career spanned 41 years. Pat earned the respect of her colleagues, both nurses and physicians, and her patients loved her dearly.

Pat loved her family deeply, and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She also had a special place in her heart for animals, evidenced by the many dogs she cared for over the years. Her greatest love was her love for the Lord, her Savior. She was a member of the Westminister Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be sent to French Camp Academy or the charity of your choice.