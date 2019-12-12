Osman L. Grice, 96, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church with burial following in the Chapel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jonas Horne and Rev. Randy Bridges officiated.

He was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and Covenant Baptist Church in French Camp. He was also a member of the Natchez Trace Masonic Lodge #609 in French Camp. He served our country in the Army-Air Force from 1942 until 1946.

Survivors include sons, Osman Leo Grice, Jr. of Clinton and John Robert Grice of Jackson; one granddaughter, Amy Grice; brother, Happy T. Grice of French Camp and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Leora Pullen Grice; first wife, Marie Rodgers Grice; and his second wife, Billie Dallas Jackson Grice; daughter, Janie Grice; one brother; two sisters, Lorraine Bailey and Charlene Bagwell.

Pallbearers were James Travis Grice, Harvey Bagwell, Clyde Ferrell, Kevin Grice, Wade McGlothin, Robert Filbert and Chris Nettles. Honorary pallbearers were R. A. Howard and Russ Akers.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

