Olene Parks

Olene Lakey Parks, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services were Sunday, October 6, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Jerusalem Cemetery

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Pope (Clifton); her son, Jeff Parks (Reginaa); five grandchildren, Tabatha Edmonson (Lee), Nicholas Pope, Cailyn Russell (Tre), Brad Meadows (Chye) and John Clifton Pope; seven great-grandchildren, Jayson, Aaron, Jinger, Logan, Lulu, Charlie and Mickey Doyle IV.

Olene is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Lakey; her husband, Rev. Johnny Parks; sisters, Hermie, May, Esther, Grace; and brothers, Albert, Robert, Thomas and Milton.

Olene was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church and a retired factory worker and homemaker.

