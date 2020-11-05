Odessa Daniels Pitts, 89, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Ethel, MS.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery in Kosciusko.

No public visitation is planned.

She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a homemaker.

Mrs. Odessa is survived by sons, George Edward (Patricia) Pitts and James Michael (Rhonda) Pitts; daughters, Martha (James) Hearon, Linda (Joe) Hunt, Connie Marie Greenwood, and Julia Denise (Ric) White; brothers, James Alton Daniels and Estus Earl Daniels; sister, Jean Daniels; grandchildren, Wendy, Candi, Joey, Angie, April, Zach, Luke, Richard, Allen, Katie, Amy, Bradley, and Britney; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Lee and Marie Hill Daniels; her husband, Rev. George Pitts; a brother, Joe Paul Daniels; and a son-in-law, William Greenwood.

Memorials may be made to: Mission; Dignity, Guidestone Financial Resources SBC, PO Box 819109, Dallas Tx 75381-9109.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.