Odessa Daniels Pitts

  • 77 reads
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 3:25pm

Odessa Daniels Pitts, 89, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Ethel, MS.

Graveside services are at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at New Hope Cemetery in Kosciusko.

No public visitation is planned.

She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a homemaker. 

Mrs. Odessa is survived by sons, George Edward (Patricia) Pitts and James Michael (Rhonda) Pitts; daughters, Martha (James) Hearon, Linda (Joe) Hunt, Connie Marie Greenwood, and Julia Denise (Ric) White; brothers, James Alton Daniels and Estus Earl Daniels; sister, Jean Daniels; grandchildren, Wendy, Candi, Joey, Angie, April, Zach, Luke, Richard, Allen, Katie, Amy, Bradley, and Britney; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Lee and Marie Hill Daniels; her husband, Rev. George Pitts; a brother, Joe Paul Daniels; and a son-in-law, William Greenwood.

Memorials may be made to: Mission; Dignity, Guidestone Financial Resources SBC, PO Box 819109, Dallas Tx 75381-9109.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Odessa Daniels Pitts
Odessa Daniels Pitts, 89, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Ethel, MS. Graveside services are... READ MORE
Jane Alderman
Marneice Crowe Moore
Blanche Abels Burrell
Jerry Lynn Neal
Don Paige Moore

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him