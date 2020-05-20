Noel Jones Covington, Sr.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at Seneasha Cemetery, Goodman. The service was be conducted by Rev. David Cain, Seneasha United Methodist Church.

Born into the Shrock Community in Attala County, to Duncan Noel Covington and Anna Jones Covington, Noel graduated high school, played junior college basketball at Holmes Junior College, and enlisted in the United States Air Force 1951-1955. He was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict and served as the crew chief of an SA-16A /HU-16 Albatross, search and rescue aircraft.

After his Air Force service, Noel lived in Louisiana while working as a geophysical engineer and log analyst for Dresser Industries/Halliburton and settled in Lafayette to raise his family. He was a member of various golf clubs and Mardi Gras associations.

Retirement meant a move to Mississippi and building a dream home near his birth place. He retired in 1996 and began his farming his land with corn, watermelons, sugarcane, and he made cane syrup each season. He enjoyed raising German Shepherds and was especially fond of his latest shepherd, “Super.” He was active in Shrock United Methodist Church.

Noel is survived by his three children: Noel Jones Covington Jr and wife Terri of Lafayette, Louisiana; Cynthia West and husband Eric of Roswell, Georgia; Kathryn La Combe and husband David of New Windsor, New York; four grandchildren: Sean Noel Covington, Gretchen Covington, Christopher West and William Noel LaCombe; five great- grandchildren: Evan Noel Covington, Ethan Covington, Chloe Prindel, Samuel Prindel and Joel Prindel and one great-great-granddaughter, Savannah Kathryn Covington. He is also survived by his best friend, Bessye Perkins.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years Kathryn Virginia Thompson Covington; his parents, Duncan Noel Covington and Anna Jones Covington; his sister Christine Vianna Covington; his brother Duncan Cicero Covington; his brother James Howard Covington; an infant sister.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Shrock United Methodist Church, PO Box 246, Goodman MS 39079.