Nita Rae Towne died unexpectedly at her home in Bastrop, Louisiana, on June 1, 2019.

She was born on July 8, 1953, and was the daughter of William (Bill) Towne and his wife, Juanita Brunt Towne, each of whom predeceased her.

Nita Rae was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and Mississippi University for Women.

She is survived by aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held in Parkway Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rescuers of Attala County, c/o Kosciusko Veterinary Clinic, 916 Hwy 35 N, Kosciusko, MS, 39090, or to any other animal rescue of your choice.