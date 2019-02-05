Nancy Long Seawright Green

She was born July 23, 1935, to John Chalmers Seawright and Mary Long Seawright. She was 83 years old. Mrs. Green was a 1953 graduate of French Camp Academy and Clarke College. She received the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2001 from French Camp Academy for the Class of 1953. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and served on the Historical Committee which published “The History of F.B.C. Kosciusko.”



She started her career in newspapers by joining the staff of The Star-Herald in Kosciusko, MS, in 1955 as a typesetter for then-owners, the McMillan family. After the newspaper was purchased in the early 1960’s by longtime owner-publisher W.C. “Dub” Shoemaker, she continued her work at the newspaper for a total of 64 years, most recently as Lifestyles Editor, until her passing on Wednesday, May 1. In 2008, she was named MPA Member of the Year for her a then five-decades-long career at the central Mississippi weekly. For many years, she was responsible for a weekly feature story or photo essay on the front of the paper’s People and Events section, as well as hundreds, if not thousands, of engagement and wedding announcements, and birth and death notices. She also covered school boards of education and numerous city and county board meetings through her career.



During her career, she was the recipient of many writing and photography awards from the Mississippi Press Association. Some of the awards include pictorial division, design division, planned series of stories, best lifestyles page or section, and the editorial division in weekly papers. At the time of her passing, she was the longest-serving newspaper person in the state. Through the years, she mentored numerous young journalists and served as an irreplaceable resource to the editors and publishers of the newspaper.



She was a much-loved and respected member of the community not just for her work, but for her dedication to improving her community and for her caring, generous spirit.



Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, with whom she had celebrated 42 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2002; and her parents.



Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Kosciusko, with burial in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett, Rev. Charles Long and Layne Bruce will officiate.



Survivors include nephews, Joel (Michelle) Kirkpatrick of Houston, TX, and Jeff (Karen) Kirkpatrick of Kosciusko; nieces, Jeannie (David) Smith of Starkville and Jo Ann Kirkpatrick of McCool; and first cousin, Donald (Hazel) Milner of Vicksburg.



Pallbearers will be Kerry Smith, Daniel Armstrong, Ben Jacobs, Chad Dodd, Layne Bruce, and Marcus Dees. Honorary pallbearer will be Dub Shoemaker.



Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS, 39745.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.