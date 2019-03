Nancy Lee Burkes, 75, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.



Survivors include her son, Billy Crouch of Pensacola, FL; and her sister, Becky Doyle of Jensen Beach, FL.



She was preceded in death by four brothers, Allan, Doug, Michael, and Gregg; and one sister, Patricia Wiik.



Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.



