Myrtis L. Spencer, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Nichols Center in Ridgeland.

Funeral services were Saturday, Dec. 7, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Canton. Burial followed in the Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Mrs. Spencer was born July 15, 1934, in Starkville, to the late Clarence and Myrtle Griffin Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. Spencer; sister, Frances Welch and brothers, Wayne Edwards and James Edwards.

She is survived by her daughter, Annie Griffith (Talmadge); brother, Bobby Edwards; grandchildren, Paula Griffith (Gary), Karen Wilson (Todd), Matthew Griffith (Sarah), Ben Griffith (Tracey) and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Macey, Payton, Grayson, Katelyn, Cody, Gauge, Ryan and Lucy.

She was a member Trace Ridge Baptist Church and a homemaker.

