Myrtis Gentry, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Rev. Larry Harvey will officiate.

Mrs. Gentry was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church. She loved cooking for and taking care of her family. She was an avid gardener.

Survivors include one son, Kenny Gentry and his wife, Angel of Zama, MS; one daughter, Kathy Hudgins and her husband, Charles of Kosciusko, MS; one brother, Jack Ferguson of Collins, MS; five sisters, Evelyn Sasser and her husband, Victor of Collins, MS, Helen Stanley and her husband, Daniel of Louisville, MS, Mildred Barrett of Meridian, MS, Hildred Richardson of Philadelphia, MS, Bobbie Adamson and her husband, Vernon of Mobile, AL; three grandchildren, Chris Hudgins, Joey Hudgins and his wife, Erin, and Makenleigh Gentry; one great-grandson, Hunter Hudgins; seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Helen Allday of Philadelphia, MS, Patricia Pounds of Clarksdale, MS., Hilda Myers and her husband Bob Lee of Philadelphia, MS, Pauline Gentry of Fayetteville, NC, Linda Gentry of Greenville, MS, Bobby Gentry and his wife, Kay of Zama, MS, and John Henry Gentry his wife, Sue of Zama, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Johnnie White Ferguson; husband, Woodard A. Gentry; one brother, Marvin Ferguson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, James “Hap” Gentry and his wife, Dorothy, Clinton Gentry, and William “Snooks” Gentry.

Pallbearers will be Brian Myers, Rudolph Gentry, Robert Gentry, Bobby Jack Barrett, and Kevin Stanley. Honorary pallbearer will Ronnie Mac Gentry.

Memorials may be made to T. K. Martin for Technology and Disability, 326 Hardy Road Mississippi State, MS 39762.

