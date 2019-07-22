Myrtie P. Ellis

  • 248 reads
Mon, 07/22/2019 - 3:03pm

Myrtie P. Ellis, 85, passed away July 22, 2019, at Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko, MS. 

Funeral services are Wednesday, July 24, at 2 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Brister Cemetery, Durant, MS. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral home.

She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ellis; two sons, Dennis Ray Ellis (Lisa) and James Quitman Ellis (Lesa); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Waddell; and one brother, Walter Perry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Quit Ellis; her parents, Luther B. and Velma Ellis; three sisters, Judy, Betty and Lena; and four brothers, Everett, Billy, Jesse, and Willie.

Myrtie was a retired factory seamstress and was a member of Sallis Baptist Church.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

