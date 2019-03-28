Milton Hoover

  • 237 reads
Thu, 03/28/2019 - 9:56am

Milton Hoover, 89, died March 26, 2019, at his residence in Durant. 

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Durant. Services will follow at 11 a.m., also at the church. Burial will be in Mizpah Cemetery in Durant.

Mr. Hoover was a self-employed carpenter. He owned Hoover's in Durant. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Durant.

He is survived by his family, Dorothy Jean Hoover, Randy Hoover, Sherry McCrory (Richard), Shiloh Wammack, Larry Fields, Cody McCrory, Brittany McCrory Allen (Josh) and Cole Allen.

Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 132 W. Mulberry, Durant, MS  39063.

Obituaries

Milton Hoover

Milton Hoover, 89, died March 26, 2019, at his residence in Durant. 

John Larry 'Skippy' Ellington
Joseph Wayne 'Joe' Spell
Janet Lee Pee
Evelyn Pettit McCool Cannata
Clifton Eugene Mabry

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease