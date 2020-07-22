Millard E. Ferguson, 86, of Ethel, passed away July 20, 2020, at Anderson Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel; burial to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Gilbert Martin, III will officiate.

Mr. Ferguson attended the Church of God. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict serving stateside. He was retired from Gulf Engineering as a millwright; he was the hardest working man his family ever knew. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing until his health would not allow him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce Ferguson, of Ethel; son, Mark (Kathy) Ferguson of Pearland, TX; daughters, Pamela (Gilbert) Martin of West Monroe, LA; Tammy Ferguson of Slidell, LA; Dana (Marcus) Taylor of Bridge City, LA; Tracey Hughes of Mooresville, NC; brother, Roy Ferguson of Ethel; sisters, Macie Hicks of Mansfield, OH; Flossie Salser of Poland, OH; Carolyn Mills of Pascagoula, MS; special friend, Lucy Ault; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are parents, Isaac Monroe and Maude Mae Kellum Ferguson; sisters, Ellie Vallum, Mavis Massey, Mildred Sweatte, Cynthia Ferguson; brothers, Duward Ferguson, Harlan Ferguson and Edward Ferguson.

Pallbearers will be Mark Ferguson, Stephen Ferguson, Marcus Taylor, Anthony Fabbri, Jacob Hughes and Mark Allen Hughes.

Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International.

