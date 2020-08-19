Michael W. Hendrick, age 61, passed away at his home in Dickinson, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2020. He was born on Oct. 26, 1958, in Henderson, North Carolina, to the late Melvin W. Hendrick and Frankie Mitchell Hendrick.

He is survived by his daughters, Summer Harmon and Ivy Rae Jordon; four grandsons; and brothers, William “Bill” Hendrick (Connie), James “Tootie” McCrory (Debbie) and Brad McCrory (Robin).

He will be cremated and his ashes will be spread around at his favorite fishing holes.