Melissa Ann Shirley

Sun, 07/12/2020 - 12:50pm

Melissa Ann Shirley, 52, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence in Kosciusko, MS.  She is preceded in death by her mother, Edna Graves Shirley.

Memorial Services were Saturday at Double Springs Church in Maben. 

Melissa is survived by her daughter, Brieanna Teague; father, Donald Norris; brother, Donnie Norris; and sister Ruby Ann Long.

Culpepper Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Online condolences may be made at www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

