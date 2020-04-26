Mavis G. Dickerson, 93, passed away April 23, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph L. Dickerson of Jackson; daughter, Leanne D. Ford and husband, Cecil of Ridgeland; granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Fournet of Ridgeland; sister, Virginia G. Dickerson of Jackson; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lee and Hattie Goss Greer; and sisters, Sadie G. Craft and Jewel G. Dickerson.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.