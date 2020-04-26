Mavis Adams Richardson

Mavis Clyde Slayton Adams Richardson, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, under the direction of Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Mavis was born in Schambersville Community in Lauderdale County, MS, to Andrew Jackson and Sarah Lenora Bell Gipson Slayton. Mavis graduated from House High School in Neshoba County, MS, in 1942. During the summer of 1942, many of her classmates went off to WWII, an event that was etched in her memory.

During her years as a homemaker, she was an accomplished seamstress. She taught herself to tailor and made beautiful suits and coats. Mavis graduated from Blue Mountain College in August of 1965. She also earned her Masters Degree in Education from Mississippi State University. She was a teacher in Kosciusko city schools for 20 years. After her retirement, she enjoyed many years as a house mother for Sigma Kappa at Louisiana State University and Chi Omega at MSU.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Adams Power, Nanette Adams Richardson (Allan), Faye Adams Henson, Marie Adams Barron; son, Josh Slayton Adams (Georgiann); nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, William John “Bill” Adams and her second husband, Walter Ray Richardson; siblings, Shellie Snowden, Stella Tolbert, Cassie Spears, Everette Slayton and Dalton Slayton.

Due to the current mandated restrictions regarding attendance at gatherings and the inability of many friends and family to attend the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

