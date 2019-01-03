Mattie Coleman, 91, stepped into eternity February 24, 2019 in Pearland, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 2, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Bradley. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

She was born March 15, 1927, in Bradley, Mississippi, to Allie and Ellen Patterson. Mattie worked as a telephone operator in Anniston, Alabama, during World War II. After marrying Earl Coleman March 17, 1945, she devoted her time and talents to raising her children. Her baking skills were enjoyed by many. She loved preparing each grandchild/great grandchild their favorite food. She took great pride in each of her "grans" and made them feel special. That love extended to her nieces and nephews, as well.

Mattie resided in Kosciusko, Mississippi, from 1971 until 2014 when she moved to Pearland, Texas, living the last year at Windsong Convalescent and Care Center.



Mattie loved playing games, especially with her friends at Windsong, where she was a fierce competitor. She enjoyed bragging each time she won at Scrabble while playing with Edna, which was often! She expressed her creative skills doing art and hand-crafting projects.

Mattie was known as the Ms. America of Windsong, a title she shared with her roommate, Frieda Lewis. These two, along with their friend Marilyn Jeter, were also called The Golden Girls of the dining room. Each day they entertained themselves and others.

Mattie enjoyed life at Windsong and expressed her love to those who worked there -- the nurses, aides, kitchen staff and janitorial staff. All could count on a smile and hug from Ms. Mattie.



Mattie was a member of Abundant Life Church of God.



She is preceded in death by parents, Allie and Ellen Patterson; daughter, Sylvia Jean; baby twin girls; brother, James (Pat) Patterson; sisters Oma Lee Patterson, Ida Wharton, Mary Carver Moore.



Left to enjoy her memories are sister Ellie (Dell) McBryde; children, Kenneth Coleman, Susan Austin (H.L.), Edna Thornton; grandchildren, Sheila McKinnon (Shane), Stephanie Beard (Jamie), Amanda Barrett (Josh), Kaylee Coleman, Troy Hipp, and Roxanne Wiltshire (Jason); 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Abundant Life Church of God building fund, Williamsville, Mississippi.



For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.