Mary Nell Burrell, 80, formerly of Durant, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were Sunday, Dec. 8, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial was in the North Union Cemetery in Hesterville.

Mrs. Burrell was born Sept. 29, 1939, to the late Sydney Clay and Lela Cook McGehee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, William Thomas Burrell; daughter, Sara Burrell; son-in-law, Sonny Bates; grandchildren, William Clay Burrell and Sydney Clark; brothers, Sydney Jr., V. L, Don and Dink and sisters, Shirley, Myina and Ann.

She is survived by her husband, Willie B. (Buck) Burrell; son, Pat Burrell; daughter, Michele Bates; brothers, David McGehee and Paul McGehee; sister, Estelle Allen; grandchildren, Gage (Mia) Bates, Noah Burrell, and Brittany (Evan) Thrasher; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Sawyer and Addelyn Rae.

She was a member the First Baptist Church of Durant and was the former owner for the Durant Dairy Bar for 14 years.

